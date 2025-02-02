‘PM Modi Was Clear on Tax Relief, Ministry Needed Convincing’: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Sitharaman explained that the PM's vision was clear, but the real challenge lay within the ministry. | Image: X

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman shed light on the process behind the government's decision to reduce taxes, noting that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was firmly in favor of cutting taxes, it took considerable time to gain the support of bureaucrats.

Sitharaman explained that the PM's vision was clear, but the real challenge lay within the ministry to ensure the efficiency of tax collection and address concerns of honest taxpayers.

"The Prime Minister was very clear that he wanted to take action," Sitharaman told PTI. “But it was for the ministry to develop the necessary comfort and present the proposal. The work was more about convincing the bureaucracy to embrace this shift, ensuring that efficiency and the voice of genuine taxpayers were at the forefront.”

In her Union Budget 2025-26 speech, Sitharaman unveiled a significant relief for taxpayers, announcing that those earning up to ₹12 lakh annually would no longer be required to pay income tax.

"We are providing a tax rebate to those with normal income up to ₹12 lakh, along with the benefit from slab rate reductions, making their tax liability zero," she said.

This move was hailed by both the public and the treasury benches, with loud applause from MPs, including Prime Minister Modi.