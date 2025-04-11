Important To Uproot Corrupt, Divisive DMK In Tamil Nadu: PM Modi Welcomes AIADMK To NDA Family

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday welcomed AIADMK's re-entry to the National Democratic Alliance ( NDA ) in Tamil Nadu saying it is important for them to uproot a corrupt and divisive DMK from the state. PM Modi's remarks have come after Home Minister Amit Shah earlier today confirmed BJP -AIADMK alliance for 2026 Assembly elections in the state.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, PM Modi in a statement said, “Stronger together, united towards Tamil Nadu’s progress! Glad that AIADMK joins the NDA family. Together, with our other NDA partners, we will take Tamil Nadu to new heights of progress and serve the state diligently. We will ensure a government that fulfils the vision of the great MGR and Jayalalithaa.”

Hitting out at Chief Minister MK Stalin's led DMK, PM Modi said that for the sake of Tamil Nadu’s progress and to preserve the uniqueness of Tamil culture, it is important the corrupt and divisive DMK is uprooted at the earliest, which their alliance will do.

Amit Shah confirms BJP-AIADMK alliance in Tamil Nadu for next year's Assembly elections

Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accompanied by former TN CM E Palaniswami and outgoing state BJP chief Annamalai, at a press conference announced that BJP and AIADMK will be contesting next year's Assembly elections in alliance to uproot a corrupt and divisive DMK-led government in the state.

Amit Shah lashed out at CM MK Stalin DMK government in the state saying though issues like delimitation, three language policy, Sanatan Dharam, and NEET among others, they were just trying to divert peoples' attention.

Amit Shah asked the DMK to first answer the people of Tamil Nadu for the many scams that have been committed during its rule including Rs 39,000 crore liquor policy scam, energy scam, money-laundering scam, transport scam, cash-for-job scam among others.