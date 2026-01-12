German Chancellor In India: PM Modi, Friedrich Merz Fly Kites Together At Sabarmati Ashram

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday warmly welcomed German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, marking the German leader's first official visit to India since taking office.

After his arrival at the Ashram, both leaders paid floral tributes to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi. Merz also signed the visitors' book there.

Both leaders then participated in the International Kite Festival 2026, held at the Sabarmati Riverfront, underscoring the cultural and diplomatic significance of Chancellor Merz's visit to India.

The visit is part of Chancellor Merz's official trip to India, aimed at strengthening bilateral ties between India and Germany, and coincides with celebrations marking 75 years of diplomatic relations and 25 years of the India-Germany Strategic Partnership.

PM Modi and German Chancellor Merz fly kites.

Earlier today, the German Federal Chancellor arrived in India for a two-day official visit to the country since assuming office.

According to a Ministry of External Affairs post on X, Chancellor Merz was warmly received by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat at the airport upon his arrival in the western state. The visit came at the invitation of PM Modi.

"Welcome to India! Willkommen in Indien! Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz has arrived in Ahmedabad on an official visit. Warmly received by Hon'ble Governor of Gujarat, Shri Acharya Devvrat at the airport. India and Germany are celebrating 75 years of India-Germany diplomatic ties and 25 years of the India Germany Strategic Partnership. Chancellor Merz's visit and his meeting with PM Narendra Modi, later in the day, will further strengthen India-Germany partnership," the MEA post read.

PM Modi engages in a causal conversation with Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Merz will be in India from January 12 to January 13. Both leaders will also hold bilateral engagements from 11:15 am onwards at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar.

The two leaders will review progress on the India-Germany Strategic Partnership, which recently marked its 25th anniversary.

Their discussion will also focus on further intensifying cooperation in trade and investment, technology, education, skilling and mobility, while advancing collaboration in key areas of defence and security, science, innovation and research, green and sustainable development, and people-to-people ties.

Prime Minister Modi and Chancellor Merz will also exchange views on issues of regional and global importance and engage with business and industry leaders of the two countries.

The visit is expected to build on momentum from regular high-level political interactions and provide an opportunity to reaffirm India and Germany's shared vision to develop a forward-looking partnership for the benefit of both countries and the wider global community.

On January 13, Merz will visit Bosch, then Nano Science and Engineering, CeNSE, and depart for Germany. PM Narendra Modi and Chancellor Merz last held discussions on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Canada, where the two leaders agreed to further broaden the bilateral strategic partnership.