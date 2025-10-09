PM Modi Welcomes Trump's Gaza Peace Plan, Lauds Netanyahu's Strong Leadership

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday welcomed the agreement on the first phase of US President Donald Trump's peace plan between Israel and Hamas, describing it as a move towards lasting peace in the region.

The Prime Minister said this development reflects the strong leadership of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He expressed hope that the release of hostages and enhanced humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza will bring much-needed respite and pave the way for lasting peace in the region.

“We welcome the agreement on the first phase of President Trump's peace plan. This is also a reflection of the strong leadership of PM Netanyahu.

We hope the release of hostages and enhanced humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza will bring respite to them and pave the way for lasting peace.” PM Modi said in a post on X.

This is the second occasion Prime Minister Modi has expressed approval for US President Trump's Gaza peace initiative.

Previously, on October 4, 2025, he had commended Trump's "leadership" and welcomed indications that the US Gaza peace proposal might progress with the release of hostages. At that time, he also supported the announcement of Trump's "Comprehensive Plan to end the Gaza Conflict," calling it a "workable approach to long-term and lasting peace, security, and development for both the Palestinian and Israeli people, as well as the wider West Asian region."

US President Donald Trump's Gaza Peace Plan:

US President Donald Trump announced that the parties had agreed to the “first phase” of a deal, signalling a major breakthrough in the two-year war in Gaza.

Hamas will release all 20 living hostages in the coming days in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, while the Israeli military will begin a withdrawal from the majority of Gaza.

“This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed-upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace,” Trump wrote on social media.