PM Modi Will Eradicate Pakistan: Eknath Shinde After Pahalgam Terror Attack

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will eliminate Pakistan adding the Pahalgam terror attack would be last one, before the government takes action and bring perpetrators of terror to justice.

As the nation is outraged and emotions run high over the Pahalgam terror attack, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the countrymen have full faith that this will be the last attack and now PM Modi will eliminate Pakistan.

The Pahalgam terror attack took place on April 22 last month when Pakistani-backed terrorists barbarically shot dead 26 Indian civilians who were visiting Kashmir as tourists for vacation but their stay ended in a tragedy.

Terrorists not just brutally killed Indian tourists but singled them out and hand-picked Hindus and shot them in front of their wife, children and parents.

“Our countrymen have full faith that this will be the last attack and now PM Modi will eliminate Pakistan," Eknath Shinde said.

Earlier today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke with his US counterpart, Pete Hegseth in wake of the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir in which 26 people were killed.

The US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth spoke to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and expressed his deepest sympathies for the tragic loss of innocent civilians in the dastardly terror attack in Pahalgam.

Secretary Hegseth said that the US stands in solidarity with India and supports India’s right to defend itself. He reiterated the strong support of the US government in India's fight against terrorism.

During the conversation, Rajnath Singh told his counterpart that Pakistan has a history of supporting, training and funding terrorist organisations.

He further said that it is important for the global community to explicitly and unequivocally condemn and call out such heinous acts of terrorism.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani military is continuing its build-up on the borders with India and has deployed air defence and artillery units at forward locations.

Directors General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan talked over the hotline on Tuesday to discuss the unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan, defence sources said on Wednesday.

They said India warned Pakistan against the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Pakistan Army along the Line of Control (LOC) and the International Border.