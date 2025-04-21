PM Modi Wins Over JD Vance’s Daughter With Peacock Feather in Epic Meeting at Official Residence | WATCH

PM Modi Wins Over JD Vance’s Daughter With Peacock Feather in Epic Meeting at Official Residence | Image: X

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed US Vice President JD Vance, his wife Usha Vance, and their three children to his official residence at Lok Kalyan Marg on Monday. The highlight of the evening? A moment that saw PM Modi winning the hearts of JD Vance's children, particularly their daughter, Mirabel.

In a joyful video from the gathering, PM Modi can be seen handing three peacock feathers to the Vance children.

Mirabel, along with her brothers Vivek and Ewan, were captivated as they took the delicate feathers and immediately engaged in playful activities around the room.

What followed was a lighthearted "couch takeover" of PM Modi’s residence with their laughter filling the air.

Usha Vance, the US Second Lady of Indian origin, was dressed in a printed skirt-dress, while her children were dressed for the occasion in traditional gala bandh suits. Mirabel, in a charming frock.

The family had earlier in the day visited the Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple in Delhi, where they described their experience as “memorable.”