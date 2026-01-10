PM Modi Witnesses Special Drone Show at Somnath Temple; Leads Omkar Mantra Chanting at Swabhiman Parv

Somnath: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday offered prayers at the Somnath Temple in Gujarat and participated in the Somnath Swabhiman Parv celebrations, offering prayers, joining sacred chants and witnessing a special drone show, a four-day event commemorating key milestones in the temple’s history.

The Prime Minister received a warm welcome upon his arrival at the temple, which is seen as the first among the 12 Aadi Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva and holds a prominent place in India’s spiritual and cultural heritage. The Somnath Swabhiman Parv, being held from January 8 to 11, marks 1,000 years since the first attack on the temple in 1026 and 75 years since its reconstruction after Independence.

During his visit, PM Modi attended the 72-hour-long ‘Aum’ chanting at the temple premises. In a post on X, the Prime Minister said he felt “blessed” to be at Somnath, calling it a symbol of India’s civilisational courage.

“Feeling blessed to be in Somnath, a proud symbol of our civilisational courage. This visit comes during #SomnathSwabhimanParv, when the entire nation has come together to mark a thousand years since the first attack on the Somnath Temple in 1026”, he wrote, thanking people for the warm welcome.

Advertisement

In another post, the Prime Minister said, “Jai Somnath! Today’s welcome was very special”.

The Somnath Swabhiman Parv, a cultural and spiritual festival, also features continuous Omkar chanting by priests and a symbolic Shaurya Yatra, a ceremonial procession honouring the brave souls who defended the temple through centuries of strife.

Advertisement

PM Modi witnessed a spectacular special drone show organised above the temple. The display featured nearly 3,000 drones forming thematic images inspired by the temple’s heritage and India’s civilisational spirit, creating one of the largest drone performances seen near any temple site in the country.

According to the schedule released by officials, on January 11 at around 9:45 am, the Prime Minister will participate in the Shaurya Yatra, a ceremonial procession organised to honour warriors who sacrificed their lives defending the Somnath Temple. The procession will feature a symbolic march of 108 horses, representing valour and sacrifice.

At around 10:15 am, PM Modi will perform darshan and pooja at the temple, followed by his participation in and address at a public function at around 11 am.

The Somnath Swabhiman Parv commemorates the long history of the temple, which was repeatedly destroyed and rebuilt over centuries. Despite these attacks, Somnath remained a powerful symbol of faith and identity in India’s collective consciousness.