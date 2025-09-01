PM Modi-Xi Jinping Bilateral Meeting: Key Takeaways On Economic Ties, Border Issues, And Counter-Terrorism

Tianjin: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in China's Tianjin, where the two leaders discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties between the two nations. The meeting, which comes at a crucial time in the history of India-China relations, has raised hopes of a new chapter in the relationship between the two countries. Both leaders pressed for the need to work together to address global challenges and promote peace and stability in the region.

The meeting between PM Modi and President Xi Jinping was a crucial step in enhancing bilateral relations between the two nations. According to Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, the two leaders exchanged views on ways to increase and balance bilateral trade, strengthen people-to-people ties, cooperate on trans-border rivers, and jointly fight terrorism. There was a desire to make additional progress on all of these issues on the basis of mutual respect, mutual interests, and mutual sensitivity.

This was the first meeting between the two leaders after their meeting during the BRICS Summit in Russia's Kazan in 2024. During the meeting, PM Modi also invited Xi Jinping to the BRICS Summit that India will host in 2026, and President Xi thanked PM Modi for the invitation, offering China's support to India's BRICS Presidency.

India-China Economic Cooperation Discussed

One of the key areas of focus during the meeting was economic cooperation. Both leaders stressed on the need to reduce the bilateral trade deficit and facilitate trade and investment ties in both directions. According to Misri, "Both leaders underlined the need to proceed from a political and strategic direction to reduce their bilateral trade deficit, facilitate bilateral trade and investment ties in both directions, and increase policy transparency and predictability." The India-China joint move is expected to boost economic cooperation between the two nations and provide a much-needed boost to their economies.

The trade deficit between India and China has been a matter of discussion for several years. The foreign secretary asserted, "This has been a matter of discussion over several years. In the current context, as well, in fact, this is a discussion that started even when Foreign Minister Wang Yi was in Delhi and meeting with External Affairs Minister (MEA) S Jaishankar." The issue was raised by India, and both sides are working towards finding a solution. However, it is also important to look at the issue of trade and trade deficit from the broad strategic direction and engagement between the two countries. The growing trade between the two countries and the narrowing of the deficit will contribute to a change in perception in the relationship as well.

India-China Border Issue

The boundary issue, which has been a major point of contention between India and China, was also discussed during the meeting. Both leaders took note of the successful disengagement last year and the maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the border regions since then. According to Foreign Secretary Misri, "Both leaders took note of the successful disengagement last year and the maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the border regions since then." The two leaders also agreed to maintain peace on the borders using existing mechanisms and avoid disturbances to the overall relationship.

The meeting between PM Modi and Jinping also outlined the importance of people-to-people ties between India and China. Both leaders agreed that strengthening cultural and educational exchanges would be beneficial for both countries. PM Narendra Modi and President Jinping also called for the need to accommodate each other's concerns and work towards a mutually beneficial relationship.

The meeting between Prime Minister Modi and Xi Jinping has fueled hopes of a new era of cooperation between India and China. The two leaders have mutually agreed on the need to work together to address global challenges and promote peace and stability in the region. According to Vikram Misri, "It was also understood that it is critical that India and China grow and cooperate if there is to be an Asian century and a functioning multipolar world order with a multipolar Asia at its heart."

PM Modi To Hold Bilateral Meeting With Russian President Putin On Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, following the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin. Before the meeting, PM Modi will address the SCO plenary session, where he will outline India's approach to strengthening regional cooperation under the SCO umbrella.

The prime minister also held a bilateral meeting with Myanmar's acting President and military chief, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing. The two leaders reviewed bilateral ties and discussed development partnerships, defence and security, border management, and border trade issues. India attaches importance to its ties with Myanmar as part of its 'Neighbourhood First', 'Act East', and Indo-Pacific policies.

PM Modi's Meetings With Other World Leaders

PM Modi also met with several other world leaders on the sidelines of the SCO Summit, including Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Lao PDR President Thongloun Sisoulith, Turkmenistan President Serdar Berdimuhamedow, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. These meetings were in line with India's strategic resolve to expand cooperation in diverse sectors, including defence, trade, energy, and culture.

In his meeting with Vietnamese PM Pham Minh Chinh, Prime Minister Modi underlined India's keenness to deepen cooperation in defence, trade, and green energy. In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Very productive conversation with PM Pham Minh Chinh of Vietnam. India is very keen to further deepen ties with Vietnam in defence, trade, green energy and more."

PM Modi also met with Lao PDR President Thongloun Sisoulith, stressing the value of cultural and trade ties. "Happy to have met President of Lao PDR, Mr. Thongloun Sisoulith on the sidelines of the Tianjin SCO Summit. Closer friendship between our nations is greatly beneficial, especially ties in trade as well as culture," PM Modi wrote.