‘PM Modi Yet To Fulfill His Promises Made To People of Delhi’: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted an ‘Parivartan rally’ in Delhi’s Rohini, the Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday hit back at the former, saying that there was nothing important in the speech made by PM and reminded him to “fulfill” his earlier promises made to the people of the national capital.

Addressing a press conference, Arvind Kejriwal said that PM Modi was only abusing the people of Delhi.

‘PM Modi Kept Abusing People of Delhi’

"Today, the PM spoke for 30 minutes, and he kept abusing the people of Delhi and the elected government of Delhi. I was listening to it; and felt bad. The promise made by the PM in Delhi in 2020 that Sections 81 and 33 of the Delhi Land Reform Act would be revoked is still not fulfilled. The people of Delhi Dehat are still waiting for that to be fulfilled," former Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal said.

‘Delhi Govt No Less Than AAP-DA’

Targetting the Aam Aadmi Party, Prime Minister Modi said that the Delhi government is no less than ‘AAP-DA’ and people have made their minds to get rid of the AAP.

"We need to develop Delhi into the capital of Viksit Bharat. I want to appeal to the people of Delhi to allow the BJP to create a bright future for Delhi; it is the BJP that can develop Delhi. In the last 10 years, the government that Delhi has seen is no less than 'AAP-DA'. Now, we can only hear 'AAP-DA nahi sahenge, badal ke rahenge' in Delhi. Delhi wants development, and the people of Delhi have trust in BJP," PM Modi said while addressing the 'Parivartan Rally' in Rohini.