PM Modi’s 5-Nation Tour LIVE: Prime Minister Modi Lands in UAE, Focus on Trade, Energy and Strategic Partnerships

PM Modi’s 5-Nation Tour LIVE | Image: Republic

PM Modi’s 5-Nation Tour LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on a major five-nation diplomatic tour covering the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy from May 15 to May 20, aimed at strengthening India’s strategic partnerships across trade, technology, clean energy, innovation and investment.

The high-profile visit comes at a crucial time as India expands its engagement with Europe and the Gulf region amid shifting global economic and geopolitical dynamics. PM Modi began the tour with a visit to Abu Dhabi, where he is scheduled to hold talks with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on key issues, including trade, energy cooperation, investment and regional security.

Industry bodies and exporters have termed the visit significant for boosting India’s economic partnerships and opening new opportunities for sectors such as engineering, pharmaceuticals, clean energy, textiles, logistics and digital trade.