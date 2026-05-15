PM Modi’s 5-Nation Tour LIVE: Prime Minister Modi Lands in UAE, Focus on Trade, Energy and Strategic Partnerships
PM Modi 5-Nation Tour LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins visits to UAE, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy. Track key meetings, trade talks, energy partnerships and diplomatic developments.
- India News
- 3 min read
PM Modi’s 5-Nation Tour LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on a major five-nation diplomatic tour covering the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy from May 15 to May 20, aimed at strengthening India’s strategic partnerships across trade, technology, clean energy, innovation and investment.
The high-profile visit comes at a crucial time as India expands its engagement with Europe and the Gulf region amid shifting global economic and geopolitical dynamics. PM Modi began the tour with a visit to Abu Dhabi, where he is scheduled to hold talks with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on key issues, including trade, energy cooperation, investment and regional security.
Industry bodies and exporters have termed the visit significant for boosting India’s economic partnerships and opening new opportunities for sectors such as engineering, pharmaceuticals, clean energy, textiles, logistics and digital trade.
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PM Modi’s multi-nation diplomatic outreach is expected to play a key role in deepening India’s economic and strategic footprint across Europe and the Gulf region. From energy security and technology collaboration to innovation, green growth and trade expansion, the tour is likely to shape several long-term partnerships critical to India’s global ambitions.
With high-level bilateral meetings, business engagements and strategic discussions lined up across all five nations, the visit is being closely watched by global investors, diplomatic observers and industry leaders alike.
Stay tuned for LIVE updates, key announcements, agreements and major developments from PM Modi’s 5-nation tour.
PM Modi Calls UAE His 'Second Home' After Warm Welcome From President
PM Modi’s 5-Nation Tour LIVE: In his delegation-level talks with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, PM Narendra Modi says, "I express heartfelt gratitude to you for the warm welcome. Just like you said - I have come to my second home. This sentiment is a huge capital of my life. Your Air Force jets escorted me today. This is an honour to the people of India."
Check List Of Major Returns From PM Modi's Short UAE Trip
PM Modi’s 5-Nation Tour LIVE: PM Narendra Modi’s short trip to UAE brings big returns for India. Here are the major agreements and investment decisions announced today:
- Agreement on Framework for the Strategic Defence Partnership between India and UAE
- MoU on Strategic Petroleum Reserves
- Agreement on supplies of Liquified Petroleum gas (LPG)
- MoU on setting up Ship Repair Cluster at Vadinar
- Investment worth 5 Billion US dollars announced in Indian Infrastructure and RBL Bank and Samman Capital
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India, UAE Exchange MoUs
PM Modi’s 5-Nation Tour LIVE: India and UAE exchange MoUs in the presence of PM Narendra Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
PM Modi Receives Guard Of Honour On First Leg Of 5-Nation Visit To UAE
PM Modi’s 5-Nation Tour LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being accorded a guard of honour as he lands in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on the first leg of his 5-nation visit.
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UAE's F-16 Jets Escort PM Modi's Aircraft
PM Modi’s 5-Nation Tour LIVE: United Arab Emirates' (UAE) F16 jets escorted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aircraft as it entered UAE airspace as part of his five-nation tour from May 15-20. PM Modi landed in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on the first leg of his five-nation visit. Here, the PM will meet UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The two leaders will exchange views on bilateral issues, in particular energy cooperation, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.
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