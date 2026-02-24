PM Modi’s Cabinet Approves Rs 1677 Crore Civil Enclave Project For Srinagar Airport To Deliver World Class Facilities

Srinagar: In a move to reshape Kashmir’s aviation sector, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has cleared a Rs 1,677 crore project to develop a Civil Enclave at Srinagar International Airport.

The upcoming terminal, spread across 73.18acres, will feature a state-of-the-art building of 71,500 square meters, including 20,659 square meters of existing structure; designed to handle 2900 passengers at peak hours and an annual capacity of 10 million passengers. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the project will also include a multi-level car park for 1000 vehicles and barracks for security personnel.

The expanded apron will accommodate 15 aircraft bays, including one widebody (Code E), while the 3658m x 45m runway will continue under the operation of the Indian Air Force (IAF). The airport, designated international in 2005, lies about 12 km from Srinagar city and is managed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) within the Budgam Airbase.

Architecturally, the new terminal promises a fusion of modern efficiency and Kashmiri heritage. Traditional woodwork and locally inspired craftsmanship will be woven into the design, alongside streamlined passenger processing areas, spacious lounges, and advanced check-in and security facilities.

Sustainability is a cornerstone of the project, with rainwater harvesting systems, maximised natural lighting, and eco-friendly local materials aimed at reducing the carbon footprint. The development is targeted to achieve a 5-star GRIHA rating, underscoring its commitment to green infrastructure.

Meanwhile, tourism stakeholders and residents have welcomed the announcement with optimism. “Better airport facilities mean more tourists will arrive without the hassles we often hear about. This is not just about infrastructure; it is about livelihoods for thousands of families like mine,” said Farooq Ahmad, a houseboat owner on Dal Lake.

“New terminal will change the way visitors experience Kashmir from the moment they land. It gives us confidence to expand our services and attract international groups, ” said Minsha Khan, a young entrepreneur running a travel agency in Srinagar, adding, “This ambitious expansion represents more than just an airport upgrade; it is a gateway to opportunity, showcasing Kashmir’s cultural richness while delivering world-class facilities to travellers.”

Beyond infrastructure, the Civil Enclave is expected to boost tourism and economic growth, enhancing connectivity to iconic attractions such as Dal Lake, Shankaracharya Temple, and the Mughal Gardens.

As per officials, the project will lead to significant employment generation, increased investment, and a stronger positioning of Srinagar as a premier tourist and economic hub.