PM Modi’s Explosive Address on Operation Sindoor: Top Quotes That Shattered Pakistan’s Nuclear Blackmail Narrative

Operation Sindoor: In his first address to the nation following the recent India-Pakistan ceasefire, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a clear and uncompromising message.

He made it clear that “India will not tolerate nuclear blackmail, and Operation Sindoor against Pakistan has only been paused, not called off.”

The Prime Minister made it evident that India's future course of action will depend entirely on Pakistan’s behaviour.

PM Modi’s address came after India’s precision strikes in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which left 26 civilians dead.

Asserting that India is closely monitoring Pakistan’s moves, he reiterated that terrorism and diplomacy cannot coexist, and that New Delhi’s patience has limits.

Here are the top quotes from PM Modi’s address to the nation

Salute to the Forces

“The country’s potential and resilience were seen. First, I want to salute the forces, paramilitary, and intelligence agencies. I salute the soldiers on behalf of every Indian.”

A Free Hand to Act

“We gave a free hand to our forces.”

Operation Sindoor: A Symbol of Justice

“Operation Sindoor is not just a name, it is a reflection of the sentiments of our people. Ye nyay ki akhand pratigya hai (It is an unbroken promise of justice).

Aftermath of April 22 Attack

“On April 22, civilians were brutally killed. They were asked their religion and killed in front of children. Personally, it affected me a lot. After this, the entire nation demanded strong action against terrorism.”

Precision Strikes Across the Border

“Our forces launched precision strikes on terrorists inside Pakistan.”

Massive Damage Inflicted

“We have inflicted unimaginable damage on Pakistan in 3 days.”

Scale No One Expected

“No one imagined the scale of our action.”

Terror Groups Rattled

“Our missiles and drones have shaken terrorists.”

Terror Hubs Destroyed

“Bahawalpur and Muridke have been terror universities — we have destroyed them.”

Terrorists Eliminated

“Over 100 terrorists were killed in the attacks.”

Strongest Strike Yet

“Pakistan ki tayaari seema par war ki thi, Bharat ne Pak ke seene pe var kar diya” (Pakistan had prepared for war on the border, India struck at its chest).

Precision and Power

“Indian missiles struck with precision and destroyed Pakistan’s airbase.”

Pakistan on the Backfoot

“Pakistan started looking for a way out. It begged the world to find ways to peace.”

Not Over Yet

“We have only postponed our military action; our future steps will depend on Pakistan.”

The World is Watching

“The world has seen the ugly face of Pakistan.”

Terrorism in Uniform

“Pakistan army officers were seen attending terrorists’ funerals.”

Made-in-India Arsenal in Action

“In 21st century warfare, the world is watching how Made-In-India weapons performed.”

Unified Stand Against Terror

“It’s important for us to unite against terrorism.”

No Talks Amid Terror

“Terror and talk cannot take place together. Terror and trade cannot go together. And water and blood also cannot flow together.”

A Warning to Pakistan

“Terror will one day engulf Pakistan.”

Message to Islamabad

“Pakistan will have to root out terror for its own sake.”

Future Talks Conditional

“If we ever talk to Pakistan, it will be only on terrorism and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.”

Peace Through Strength

“The road to peace also goes through power.”

“Use of power is important when needed.”

A Message Delivered, A Warning Issued

PM Modi’s address was not just a statement of military success — it was a calculated message to Pakistan and the global community. While India remains open to peace, the Prime Minister made it crystal clear: “any further provocation will be met with force”.