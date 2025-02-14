PM Modi’s 'India not neutral' stand on Russsia-Ukraine war

Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a clear stand on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, stating that India is on the side of peace. While addressing a joint press conference during his two-day visit to the US on Thursday, he praised US President Donald Trump’s efforts and clarified that India is not neutral but supports peace.

PM Modi reiterated that the conflict should be resolved through negotiations and not on the battlefield. He recalled his earlier remarks in the presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin, emphasizing that "this is not an era of war."

“I have always maintained close contact with both Russia and Ukraine. I have met their leaders and have conveyed India’s position clearly. Many believe that India is neutral, but I want to reiterate that India has taken a side, and that side is peace,” PM Modi said during the joint press conference.

The Prime Minister further stated that no war can be settled on the battlefield and highlighted Trump’s peace efforts.

“I had told President Putin in front of the media that this is not a time for war. Even today, I firmly believe that the solution cannot be found on the battlefield, and ultimately, both sides must come to the table for talks," PM Modi said.

Welcoming Trump’s initiative, he expressed hope that the Trump's mediation efforts would succeed soon.

“India believes that a solution can only emerge when both Russia and Ukraine sit together in a forum. The efforts made by President Trump—I support and welcome them. I sincerely hope he succeeds at the earliest," he added.

Earlier, during his bilateral meeting, PM Modi reaffirmed India’s stance, stressing that diplomacy and dialogue are the only way forward.

“As far as the Russia-Ukraine conflict is concerned, I am pleased that President Trump has taken the initiative to restore peace and has engaged with both President Putin and President Zelenskyy. The world assumes India is neutral, but that is not true. India stands for peace. From day one, I have advocated for diplomacy and dialogue," PM Modi stated.

Referring to his earlier discussions with President Putin, he reiterated India's firm position.