PM Modi's 'Lone Intention Is to Grab Power': Sonia Gandhi Scathing Remark on PM in Video Message

New Delhi: In a scathing video message, Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday said that Bharatiya Janata Party has made "miserable" environment for minorities, women and youth.

In one minute video message, she appealed to the citizens to vote for the Congress party to bring unity in the country and empower the women, backwards, farmers and youth.

मेरे प्यारे भाइयों और बहनों..



आज देश के हर कोने में युवा-बेरोजगारी, महिलाएं-अत्याचार, दलित, आदिवासी, पिछड़े और माइनॉरिटी-भयंकर भेदभाव झेल रहे हैं।



ऐसा माहौल प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और BJP की नीयत की वजह से है। उनका ध्यान किसी भी कीमत पर सिर्फ सत्ता हासिल करने के पीछे है।… pic.twitter.com/GKHrafKQXf — Congress (@INCIndia)

In a blazing remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, she said, “such a distressing environment in created in the country due to the lone intention of PM Modi which is only to grab power.”

She further alleged that the "BJP has always promoted hatred for political gains".

She said, "Congress is dedicated to the protection of the Constitution of India, democracy and progression of the all sectors of the society." She added that the objective of Congress' ‘Nayay Patra’ and guarantees are to unite the country and promote the welfare of the poor, farmers, backwards, women, youth, workers.

Her video message during a time when voting for the third phase of Lok Sabha elections is underway in 93 constituencies across 11 states and UT.

Earlier in the day, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and alleged that he wanted to give away 'Jal, Jungle, Jameen' belonging to tribals to industrialists.

