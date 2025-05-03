PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Anthony Albanese On Historic Re-Election, Pledges To Strengthen India-Australia Ties

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Anthony Albanese on his historic re-election as Prime Minister of Australia. The Indian prime minister’s heartfelt gesture showcased the growing importance of the India-Australia relationship. PM Modi, while wishing the Australian PM for a historic victory for the Labor Party, stressed on the importance of strengthening bilateral ties and reaffirmed India's commitment to collaborative efforts in nurturing diplomatic relations between the two nations. PM Modi’s congratulatory message also showed the importance of enhanced cooperation and mutual benefit in the India-Australia partnership.

In his post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Congratulations @AlboMP on your resounding victory and re-election as Prime Minister of Australia! This emphatic mandate indicates the enduring faith of the Australian people in your leadership." The Indian Prime Minister further asserted his commitment to strengthening bilateral ties, stating, "I look forward to working together to further deepen the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and advance our shared vision for peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific".

Australian PM Albanese's Historic Re-Election

Australian PM Albanese's re-election marked an importance chapter in Australian politics, as he becomes the first Australian Prime Minister to win a second consecutive three-year term in 21 years. Albanese's achievement underlined the confidence of the Australian people in his leadership and the Labor Party's policy agenda. Albanese's victory speech reflected his commitment to addressing the nation's pressing challenges with integrity and action.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties

The India-Australia comprehensive strategic partnership has been gaining momentum in recent years, driven by shared interests in the Indo-Pacific region. Notably, both countries have been working together to promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the region, and Prime Minister Modi's congratulatory message suggested a continued focus on strengthening bilateral ties. The two countries partnership encompasses cooperation in areas such as defence, trade, and energy, with both countries seeking to diversify their economic relationships and enhance regional security.

PM Modi's vision is reflected in the countries' cooperation on regional issues, including maritime security and counter-terrorism. As Albanese begins his second term, it is likely that India and Australia will continue to work together to address regional challenges.

In his victory speech, Albanese struck a defiant and independent tone, stating, "Australians have chosen to face global challenges the Australian way, looking after each other while building for the future." He further asserted on Australia's commitment to finding its own solutions, saying, "We do not need to beg or borrow or copy from anywhere else. We do not seek our inspiration overseas. We find it right here in our values and in our people".