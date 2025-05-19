PM Narendra Modi 'Deeply Concerned' About Joe Biden's Diagnosis With Prostate Cancer, Wishes Speedy And Full Recovery

Former US President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, a statement from his office said on Sunday. The 82-year-old was diagnosed on Friday after he visited the doctor for urinary symptoms. On hearing this news, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has wished Biden a speedy recovery. He took to his X handle to express his concern and extended support to the family.

"Deeply concerned to hear about @JoeBiden's health. Extend our best wishes to him for a quick and full recovery. Our thoughts are with Dr. Jill Biden and the family," he wrote.

Joe Biden's health update

The statement revealed that his cancer is aggressive and has spread to his bones. "On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterised by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone. While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management," the statement reads.

Soon after the news broke out, US President Donald Trump took to his social media handle Truth Social and shared that he and First Lady Melania Trump were saddened to hear about Biden's diagnosis. "We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family," he said, referring to former First Lady Jill Biden. "We wish Joe a fast and successful recovery," he wrote.

Kamala Harris, who served as Vice President during Biden's presidency, also extended support. She said, "Joe is a fighter—and I know he will face this challenge with the same strength, resilience, and optimism that have always defined his life and leadership."