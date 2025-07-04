PM Narendra Modi Honoured With Trinidad And Tobago's Highest Award, The Order Of The Republic

Port of Spain: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with 'The Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago' (ORTT) on Friday, the highest honour of the nation, during a ceremonial event at the President's House in Port of Spain.

President of Trinidad and Tobago, Christine Kangaroo, presented PM Modi with the award as he becomes the first foreign leader to be honoured with the award. This is the 25th international honour bestowed upon PM Modi by any country.

