‘Ops Sindoor Taught Pakistan An Unforgettable Lesson,’ PM Modi During Ops Sindoor Debate | Top Points

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a scathing address in the Lok Sabha, lambasting Pakistan for its role in harbouring terrorism and criticising the opposition Congress party for their stance on India's military operations against terrorism. During his speech, PM Modi lauded the success of Operation Sindoor, a series of precision-guided strikes targeting terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The operation, which showcased India's military capabilities, showcased pinpoint accuracy and dealt a massive blow to Pakistan's defence systems. PM Modi praised the Indian Armed Forces for their bravery and precision, asserting that the operation sent a strong message to Pakistan and the world that India will not tolerate terrorism.

PM Modi also launched a strong attack on the Congress party, accusing them of being soft on terrorism and questioning their stance on India's military operations. He stated that the current government has taken a firm stance against terrorism, unlike previous governments that had been accused of being lenient.

Here are the top quotes PM Modi said in Lok Sabha