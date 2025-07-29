Republic World
Updated 29 July 2025 at 20:12 IST

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
'Ops Sindoor Taught Pakistan An Unforgettable Lesson,' PM Modi During Ops Sindoor Debate | Top Points

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a scathing address in the Lok Sabha, lambasting Pakistan for its role in harbouring terrorism and criticising the opposition Congress party for their stance on India's military operations against terrorism. During his speech, PM Modi lauded the success of Operation Sindoor, a series of precision-guided strikes targeting terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The operation, which showcased India's military capabilities, showcased pinpoint accuracy and dealt a massive blow to Pakistan's defence systems. PM Modi praised the Indian Armed Forces for their bravery and precision, asserting that the operation sent a strong message to Pakistan and the world that India will not tolerate terrorism.

PM Modi also launched a strong attack on the Congress party, accusing them of being soft on terrorism and questioning their stance on India's military operations. He stated that the current government has taken a firm stance against terrorism, unlike previous governments that had been accused of being lenient. 

Here are the top quotes PM Modi said in Lok Sabha

  • This is a session of India's 'Vijayotsav'. When I am speaking of 'Vijayotsav', I would like to say - ye 'vijayotsav' aatanki headquarters ko mitti mein milane ka hai: PM Modi
  • The cruel incident that happened in Pahalgam on 22nd April, the way terrorists shot innocent people after asking them about their religion, was the height of cruelty. This was a well-thought-out attempt to throw India into the fire of violence. This was a conspiracy to spread riots in India. Today I thank the countrymen that the country foiled that conspiracy with unity: PM Modi
  • Operation Sindoor makes it clear that India has decided on 3 points. 1) If there is a terrorist attack on India, we will respond in our own method, on our conditions and on our time. 2) No nuclear blackmail would work now. 3) We will not see terrorist-supporting governments and terror masterminds as two separate entities: PM Modi
  • The country is laughing at ‘Bayan Bahadurs’ of the Opposition who somehow oppose everything: PM Modi  
  • India neutralised 1000 Pakistan missiles in the air: PM Modi
  • Pakistan was spreading fake news about the Adampur air base. I destroyed their propaganda by going there: PM Modi
  • Congress is guided by Pakistan's remote control: PM Modi
  • Congress and its supporters have become the promoters of Pakistan: PM Modi
  • 'Make in India' weapons were given to the Indian Army, and these weapons played an important role in the mission: PM Modi 
  • When Pilot Abhinandan was caught, it was a happy occasion in Pakistan. But even in India, there were people commenting, now Modi has been cornered. We got Pilot Abhinandan back, they were silenced: PM Modi
  • Congress believes claims of the President from another country, but does not trust its own elected External Affairs Minister: PM Modi
  • They (Congress) claim that Operation Sindoor is ‘Tamasha’: PM Modi
  • Today, people are asking why PoK (Pakistan-occupied Kashmir) was not taken back. Who allowed Pakistan to occupy PoK?: PM Modi
  • If the Indus Treaty did not exist, several projects would have been built on Western rivers, possibly altering water distribution among states: PM Modi
  • The water is ours, the land is ours, but the Indus Waters Treaty restricts our ability to desilt the rivers without Pakistan's permission. This condition was agreed upon by Nehru, who later acknowledged the challenges it posed.
  • Afzal Guru was given the benefit of doubt even after being caught: PM Modi
  • Congress even said that the Hindu group in India is a bigger threat than LeT: PM Modi
  • This Sindoor spirit was even seen when an all-party delegation was sent to several countries. I want to appreciate all the members for conveying India’s stance: PM Modi
  • This is a notice to Pakistan as well: until Pakistan stops its terror attacks, India will continue to retaliate: PM Modi


     

