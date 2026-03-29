'PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana Impact Being Seen Across Every Corner': PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighted the impact of the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, sharing success stories of the initiative, which was launched two years ago. Addressing the countrymen in the 132nd episode of the Mann Ki Baat programme, the PM emphasised that the transformation due to the scheme can be witnessed in every city in the country, no matter the size.

"You will see a large number of houses with solar panels installed on their rooftops. A few years ago, this was visible only on a handful of homes, but today the impact of PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana is being seen across every corner of the country," he stated.

Prime Minister Modi shared the success story of Payal Munjpara from Gujarat's Surendranagar District, who, through the "Surya Pahal" initiative, completed a four-month solar PV technician course. "She is establishing her identity as a solar entrepreneur. She works on solar rooftop installations in nearby districts", he said, highlighting that she can earn thousands each month.

Similarly, PM mentioned Arun Kumar, who is from Meerut and has turned into an "energy provider," selling surplus electricity to boost his income. "Recently, Arun Kumar participated in an event held in Delhi and shared his experiences. He mentioned that he is not only saving on electricity bills but is also selling his surplus electricity," he said.

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PM Modi cited the case of Murlidhar ji from Jaipur, who swapped his diesel pump for a solar-powered one to decrease the cost of farming. "When he adopted a solar pump, his entire method of farming changed. Now he no longer worries about fuel, irrigation is done on time, and his annual income has also increased," he added.

Moreover, Prime Minister Modi highlighted that the benefits of the scheme are effectively reaching the North East, particularly the Reang tribe in Tripura. Highlighting that they previously grappled with electricity issues, he noted that the scheme has brought forth an illuminating impact, stating, "Children there are now able to study even in the evening. People can charge their mobiles, and the social life of the village has also changed."

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