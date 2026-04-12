PMK Founder S Ramadoss Hospitalised After Collapsing During Election Campaign In Salem

Salem: S. Ramadoss, the founder and leader of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), was rushed to the hospital after reportedly collapsing during an election campaign in the Pallapatti area of Salem on Sunday.

The 86-year-old political figure had been campaigning in support of candidate Arul when he suddenly fell unconscious. Immediate action was taken by police personnel and local political leaders present at the scene, who quickly assisted in getting him to safety.

First aid was administered on-site before he was transferred to a nearby hospital via ambulance for further medical attention.

Ramadoss, who had travelled to Salem to participate in the campaign, is currently under observation. Further details on his health condition are awaited.

Advertisement

Earlier, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Anbumani Ramadoss said his party's manifesto aims to fill critical gaps in Tamil Nadu's education, health, and agriculture sectors, created by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), asserting that the state still faces major challenges despite being relatively progressive.

"Even though Tamil Nadu is a more progressive state compared to many states of the north, we still have a lot of vacuum in the education, health and agriculture sectors. To fulfil this vacuum created by DMK, our manifesto says that we will provide free education to all students up to class 12. We will also give free health care and upgrade hospitals in both urban and rural sectors," Ramadoss told reporters here.

Advertisement

"The biggest problem in TN today is safety for women and children. Each day, 5 murders happen in the state. In the last 5 years, more than 8700 people have been murdered. Out of which 1900 were women," he added.

He also alleged a rise in substance abuse. "We have seen a rampant increase in drugs and alcohol in the state. The CM, who is surrounded by sycophants and ministers who are businessmen, knows nothing," Ramadoss said.

He said the PMK would introduce a caste-based social justice count and implement total prohibition of alcohol. "Our manifesto has been copied by the DMK. Our alliance will win with a big margin, getting over 200 seats," he claimed.

Earlier, while unveiling the party's manifesto, Ramadoss said the party aims to generate one crore jobs, including filling 40,000 government vacancies in the first year. He also pledged to phase out TASMAC liquor shops, establish a dedicated anti-drug department, and introduce a toll-free helpline with rewards for whistleblowers.

The PMK manifesto comes ahead of a tightly contested Tamil Nadu Assembly election, with parties including DMK and AIADMK focusing on welfare and infrastructure, while PMK positions itself on anti-drug, employment, and governance reforms.