PNP Politician Admits Pak Military Provided Uniformed Funerals for Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar’s Men | WATCH

The admission, made just days before the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, directly contradicts Islamabad’s long-standing narrative that it only deals with independent 'non-state actors'. Sialvi, who is the son of a prominent Pakistani Army brigadier, says in the video, “For the first time, it happened that attacks took place on Muridke and Bahawalpur. The attacks took place in the two places that India had already declared as terrorist hubs internationally and had convinced the world of its narrative. But, for the first time, the Pakistani army decided that the funeral of these people and their children would not be led by someone from outside but by the army personnel, and their coffins would be carried by soldiers in uniforms. We decided to tell the world that these people are freedom fighters and terrorists.”