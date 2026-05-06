PNP Politician Admits Pak Military Provided Uniformed Funerals for Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar’s Men | WATCH
Speaking at an event organized by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Rawalpindi, the chairman of the Pakistan Nazriyati Party (PNP) confirmed that the Pakistani Army provided official military honors to operatives killed during India's "Operation Sindoor" targeting terror hubs in Muridke and Bahawalpur.
- India News
- 2 min read
A viral video has surfaced featuring Pakistani politician Shaheer Sialvi openly admitting to the deep-seated links between the Pakistani military and internationally designated terror organizations.
Speaking at an event organized by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Rawalpindi, the chairman of the Pakistan Nazriyati Party (PNP) confirmed that the Pakistani Army provided official military honors to operatives killed during India's 'Operation Sindoor' targeting terror hubs in Muridke and Bahawalpur.
The admission, made just days before the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, directly contradicts Islamabad’s long-standing narrative that it only deals with independent 'non-state actors'. Sialvi, who is the son of a prominent Pakistani Army brigadier, says in the video, “For the first time, it happened that attacks took place on Muridke and Bahawalpur. The attacks took place in the two places that India had already declared as terrorist hubs internationally and had convinced the world of its narrative. But, for the first time, the Pakistani army decided that the funeral of these people and their children would not be led by someone from outside but by the army personnel, and their coffins would be carried by soldiers in uniforms. We decided to tell the world that these people are freedom fighters and terrorists.”
He further says, “For the first time, the Pakistan Army fought a war for Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar. We showed the world they are not terrorists but freedom fighters, fighting for the liberation of their beloved homeland,” confirming that the Pakistani Army effectively entered a military conflict with India specifically in support of LeT founder Hafiz Saeed and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar.
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By admitting to meeting with Hafiz Saeed and detailing the army's role in honoring the militants, Sialvi’s remarks have effectively exposed Islamabad’s lies that they have been holding on to for decades.
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