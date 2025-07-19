Poet Ashok Charan's Fiery Poetic Attack on Pakistan From Nationalist Collective Conclave Stage | WATCH

Noida: At the Republic's Nationalist Collective Conclave, poet Ashok Charan delivered a performance that electrified the audience with patriotic fervour, emotional depth, and unflinching truth. His poetry, laced with fire and grief left people mesmerised.

Poetic Attack on Pakistan

Charan’s poems took direct aim at Pakistan’s role in cross-border terrorism, invoking the pain of countless Indian families affected by violence. His words were not just criticism—they were a lyrical indictment of a system that breeds hatred and destruction.

His first poem that he recited, “Tumne barood se khilone banaye, humne lahu se tirange sajaye…” (You made toys out of gunpowder, we adorned our flag with blood…)

The poem resonated with the audience, many of whom stood in applause, chanting “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” as Charan’s voice echoed through the hall.

Tribute to Lt. Vinay Narwal

In a deeply emotional segment, Charan paid tribute to Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, who was martyred in the Pahalgam terror attack just seven days after his wedding. His poem, dedicated to Vinay’s young widow Himanshi, captured the heartbreak of a love story cut short by violence.

“Saat din ki suhagan, ab veerangana ban gayi… Jisne sindoor se sajaya tha, ab tirange mein lipti aayi…” (A bride of seven days, now a warrior in grief… Once adorned with vermilion, now wrapped in the tricolor…)

The audience was visibly moved, with many wiping tears as Charan recited lines that honored Vinay’s sacrifice and Himanshi’s strength.