‘Nehru Responsible for PoK's Existence’: Home Minister Amit Shah Slams Opposition

Updated 29 July 2025 at 13:37 IST
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Congress party during his address in the Lok Sabha, holding former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru directly responsible for the continuing issue of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
Shah strongly criticised Nehru's handling of the 1947–48 India-Pakistan war, stating that the decision to halt military operations and agree to a ceasefire in 1949 allowed Pakistan to retain control over a part of Jammu and Kashmir.
“If PoK exists today, it is due to Jawaharlal Nehru’s ceasefire. The blame lies with Nehru,” Shah said.
Citing internal differences within the early Congress leadership, Shah claimed that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had opposed Nehru’s Kashmir strategy. He pointed to the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960, under which India allowed Pakistan access to over 80% of river waters, as another example of strategic concessions.
“We were strong on the Indus waters, but after the Indus Waters Treaty, we gave away our advantage,” Shah stated.
Referring to the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, Shah said that India had a unique opportunity to press for the return of PoK after its decisive military victory and the capture of 93,000 Pakistani prisoners of war — nearly 42% of Pakistan’s army.
“We take pride in the 1971 victory. But despite our strength, Congress did not demand the return of PoK. It was another historic mistake,” he said.
Shah further alleged that India’s failure to secure a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) was due to Nehru’s diplomatic miscalculations.
“It was Nehru’s decision that cost India the UNSC seat,” he said, adding that such decisions have had long-lasting impacts on India’s global position.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published 29 July 2025 at 12:51 IST