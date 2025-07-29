‘Nehru Responsible for PoK's Existence’: Home Minister Amit Shah Slams Opposition

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Congress party during his address in the Lok Sabha, holding former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru directly responsible for the continuing issue of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

"PoK Exists Due to Nehru's Ceasefire"

Shah strongly criticised Nehru's handling of the 1947–48 India-Pakistan war, stating that the decision to halt military operations and agree to a ceasefire in 1949 allowed Pakistan to retain control over a part of Jammu and Kashmir.

“If PoK exists today, it is due to Jawaharlal Nehru’s ceasefire. The blame lies with Nehru,” Shah said.

Sardar Patel Opposed Nehru’s Approach, Says Shah

Citing internal differences within the early Congress leadership, Shah claimed that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had opposed Nehru’s Kashmir strategy. He pointed to the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960, under which India allowed Pakistan access to over 80% of river waters, as another example of strategic concessions.

“We were strong on the Indus waters, but after the Indus Waters Treaty, we gave away our advantage,” Shah stated.

1971: A Missed Opportunity to Reclaim PoK

Referring to the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, Shah said that India had a unique opportunity to press for the return of PoK after its decisive military victory and the capture of 93,000 Pakistani prisoners of war — nearly 42% of Pakistan’s army.

“We take pride in the 1971 victory. But despite our strength, Congress did not demand the return of PoK. It was another historic mistake,” he said.

India Lost UN Security Council Seat Due to Nehru: Shah

Shah further alleged that India’s failure to secure a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) was due to Nehru’s diplomatic miscalculations.