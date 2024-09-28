Published 02:06 IST, September 29th 2024
PoK Only Issue Left To Be Resolved Between India-Pakistan: Jaishankar At UNGA
Jaishankar in his UNGA address said that the only issue to be resolved between India and Pakistan is the latter's illegal occupation in the Indian territory.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar addresses the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
23:48 IST, September 28th 2024