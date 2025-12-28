'PoK, Partition, 1984 Riots Is Congress' Legacy': BJP

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Congress, alleging that the party's legacy is marked by historic failures, including the Partition, the loss of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), and the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Addressing a press conference, Bhatia said that on the party's foundation day, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge was attempting to highlight the party's achievements but failed to acknowledge what he described as its historical mistakes.

"On foundation day, Congress's remote-controlled president, Mallikarjun Khadge, was trying to explain Congress's achievements. I must say that PoK is the legacy of the Congress Party, Partition is the legacy of the Congress Party, and the 1984 riots are the legacy of the Congress Party. Giving our land to China is the legacy of the Congress. Mallikarjun Kharge is so helpless, all he does is serve the fake Gandhi parivaar without caring for the country," Bhati said.

The BJP spokesperson also referred to statements made by senior Congress leaders, claiming they themselves had acknowledged internal issues within the party. "Senior Congress party leaders Digvijaya Singh and Shashi Tharoor admitted that there is no democracy left in the Congress party," Bhatia said.

Congress Party's 140th Foundation Day was celebrated today, and it was marked by a flag-hoisting ceremony at Indira Bhawan, attended by party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, along with several other senior leaders.

On the occasion today, Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the Modi government for allegedly "suppressing people's rights". "During Sonia Gandhi's presidency of Congress, the UPA government expanded protection of people's rights... When Dr Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister, the RTI, RTE, Food Security, MGNREGA, Forest Rights and Land Acquisition laws were enacted.

"In the last 11 years, the Modi government has weakened Congress-built institutions. RSS-BJP leaders have disregarded the national flag, Constitution, Ashoka Chakra, and Vande Mataram. They suppress people's rights, have no connection to the freedom movement, and today are taking away the rights of the people," Kharge alleged.

The Indian National Congress was founded on December 28, 1885, in Bombay (Mumbai) in the presence of 72 delegates at the Das Tejpal Sanskrit College. Its founder, General Secretary, was AO Hume, and Vyomesh Chandra Banerjee was made president.