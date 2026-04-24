Police Arrests Two Key Accused in Moradabad Double-Murder Case

Moradabad: The Moradabad police have arrested two men in a police encounter on Thursday, who are the key accused of stabbing a couple to death. The accused persons have been identified as Farzan and Sohail.

Moradabad SP Kumar Ranvijay Singh said that upon noticing the police, the accused persons tried to attack the officials and were injured during the police response. They are receiving medical treatment.

"In the area of the Civil Lines police station, a couple was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon at around 9 pm on the 20th, leaving them seriously injured. Both died soon after. A complaint was filed by their families, naming six people. Two of the main accused, Faheem and Anas, have been arrested and sent to jail. Today, two other main accused were identified as Farzan and Sohail. Upon seeing the police, they attacked them. A vigorous response was taken, and both were injured. They are undergoing treatment," he said.

Earlier, on Tuesday, a couple was stabbed to death in the Chakkar Ki Milak area under the jurisdiction of the Civil Lines police station in Moradabad.

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The family members of the deceased had filed a formal complaint against five named individuals and one unidentified person. A case was registered, and the prime accused, identified as Fahim, was sent to jail, while a dedicated team was deployed to search for the remaining suspects, police said.

The Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday morning arrested an accused, identified as Anas, in this double-murder case. During questioning, the accused admitted to his involvement in the crime. A revolver, live cartridges, empty cartridges, and some money were recovered from his possession. Investigation is underway, and further details are awaited.