Pune Porsche Crash: As the twists and turns continue in the Pune Porsche Crash case, there are some more shocking revelations that have come to the fore. Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami spoke to Suresh Kumar Koshta, the father of Ashwini Koshta who was killed in the car crash.

The 24-year-old Ashwini was on a motorbike with 24-year-old Aneesh Awadhiya in Pune’s Kalyani Nagar, when the 17-year-old super brat teenager driving his father’s Porsche car rammed into them, killing the two.

In a messy initial investigation by the Pune Police, the teen was given bail immediately on lame conditions like writing a 300-word essay on the topic and time with traffic cops to understand driving rules. After nationwide outrage, the teen’s bail was cancelled and he was sent to a remand home for observation.

Republic’s impactful coverage of the Pune Porsche Crash case has resulted in two cops being suspended in the case.

More details of the shocking investigation were revealed when Suresh Koshta revealed to Arnab today that the police asked him to wait for more than a month for the post-mortem report of his daughter. “When I went to carry the body of my daughter, I was told that I would get the post-mortem report after more than a month. Only one line was written (in the initial report) that the death has been caused due to injury,” said Ashwini Koshta’s father Suresh Koshta.

Moreover, the father of the woman killed in the Pune Porsche Crash also said that the Pune Police have not asked him a single question in connection with the case. “The Pune Police never asked me any question…never,” said Suresh Koshta.

"After 5-6 days they are saying that the driver was behind the wheels. If at all he was, where was he after the accident? Nowhere in any raw footage he was seen": Suresh Koshta, Father of Ashwini Koshta



It's Republic VS #SuperRichSuperBrats.… pic.twitter.com/Ku47JH27I3 — Republic (@republic)

Ashwini Koshta and Aneesh Awadhiya both hailed from different cities of Madhya Pradesh and were working as software engineers in Pune, Maharashtra.

Porsche teen driver's father sent to 14-day police custody

The minor who was behind the wheel and killed the two techies belonged to a rich family that has underworld connections. Surendra Kumar Agarwal, the grandfather of the super brat, was his guarantor at the police station when the bail was granted. He has connections with underworld don Chhota Rajan.

In the latest update in the Porsche crash case,the teen's father Vishal Agarwal, who was arrested on May 22, has been sent to 14-days of police custody today.

The Pune Police will now probe whether the killer teenager had also consumed drugs at the pub before he took to the wheel.