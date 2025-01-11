Police Constable Dies After Chinese 'Manjha' Gets Entangled in His Neck in UP

He was admitted to the Government Medical College in a critical condition with his neck slashed and he died during treatment. | Image: PTI

Shahjahanpur (UP): A police constable riding a motorcycle died on Saturday after a Chinese 'manjha' got entangled in his neck, a police official said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Kumar Sagar told PTI that on Saturday, Chinese 'manjha' (kite thread) got entangled in the neck of police constable Shahrukh Khan (28), who was riding a motorcycle in Azizganj under the Kotwali police station area.

He was admitted to the Government Medical College in a critical condition with his neck slashed and he died during treatment. Sagar said Khan was posted at the Police Line and was a resident of the Amroha district.