Police Constable Injured In Shootout With Notorious Burglary Suspect In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad Police constable sustained injuries in a shootout between the police and a notorious burglary suspect at a pub on Saturday evening. The incident occurred after the suspect, who was being questioned by police, opened fire in an attempt to escape. The police team, however, chased and overpowered the accused. A case has been registered against the accused in the matter and further legal action has been initiated.

According to police officials, the suspect was apprehended during routine surveillance of individuals with a history of burglary. As officers questioned him, he suddenly fired at them, injuring one constable.

Despite the sudden attack, police officers managed to overpower the suspect and take him into custody. The injured constable was rushed to the hospital and is currently receiving treatment.

"The injured constable is stated to be out of danger," said a police spokesperson. He added, "We are relieved that the situation was brought under control, and the suspect is now in custody."

The police have commended the bravery of their officers, who risked their lives to apprehend the suspect.