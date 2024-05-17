Updated May 16th, 2024 at 21:07 IST
Police Constable Killed in Road Accident in Haryana's Ambala District
A head constable was killed after his car was hit by a truck near Shahzadpur in Haryana's Ambala district
Ambala: A head constable was killed after his car was hit by a truck near Shahzadpur in Haryana's Ambala district on Thursday, police told PTI.
Balwinder Singh, who was posted at the Shahzadpur police station, was declared brought dead by doctors at a hospital, they said.
The truck's driver was arrested, police said and added that Singh's body was handed over to his family after postmortem at the Naraingarh Civil Hospital.
