Ambala: A head constable was killed after his car was hit by a truck near Shahzadpur in Haryana's Ambala district on Thursday, police told PTI.

Balwinder Singh, who was posted at the Shahzadpur police station, was declared brought dead by doctors at a hospital, they said.

The truck's driver was arrested, police said and added that Singh's body was handed over to his family after postmortem at the Naraingarh Civil Hospital.