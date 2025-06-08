Police Cracks Bengaluru Suitcase Murder Mystery: 7 Accused Arrested From Bihar

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru police have made a major breakthrough in the sensational murder of a 17-year-old girl, whose body was found stuffed in a suitcase, by arresting seven accused allegedly involved in the case. The Suryanagar police from Bengaluru Rural have arrested the accused and are interrogating them to ascertain the facts related to the brutal murder of the minor girl. The accused had stuffed the body in a suitcase and dumped it near the old Chandapur railway bridge.

A senior police official identified three accused as Ashiq Kumar, Mukesh, and Rajaram Mohan, all hailing from Bihar’s Nawada district.

As per the police, the accused were nabbed from Bihar during a nationwide search operation carried out by the Bengaluru police. The police are now interrogating the accused to ascertain the motive behind the brutal murder of the accused.

The police official stated that the victim, identified as Reema, was missing for several days before being found dead on May 21. On information, the local police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to the mortuary for postmortem.

Based on the preliminary findings, the police registered a case under relevant sections and initiated a probe. A nationwide search operation was initiated with multiple teams conducting raids in various states.