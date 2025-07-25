Police Detain BJP Leader Madhavi Latha Amid Protest Over ‘Temple Demolition’ In Hyderabad

Updated 25 July 2025 at 09:04 IST
Telangana Police detained BJP leader Madhavi Latha and other leaders who were protesting at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad on Thursday night, alleging that the state government had demolished a temple in the area.
Madhavi Latha accused the state government of hurting the sentiments of the people and said that she was not allowed to protest peacefully.
"The state government demolished a temple and hurt the sentiments of the people. They are not allowing me to protest silently," Latha told ANI.
"The temple was built on government land...They demolished the temple late last night," she added.
The police personnel were seen removing her from the protest venue and forcing her into a police vehicle.
