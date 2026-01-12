'Police Force Has Collapsed': Political Row Erupts Over History-Sheeter's Murder At Chennai Hospital; Annamalai Blasts DMK

New Delhi: A history-sheeter identified as Aadhi (Rajamangalam) was murdered at Chennai’s Government Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital early Monday.

Police officials confirmed that the deceased, who had multiple pending cases, was hacked to death on the hospital grounds.

Police reports indicate that Aadhi had visited the hospital in the early hours of Monday to check on a relative. As he moved through the premises, he was ambushed by helmet-wearing assailants who had been lying in wait. The attackers used sharp weapons to inflict deep, fatal wounds before fleeing the hospital grounds immediately after the assault.

Set off immediate panic

The brutal attack triggered an immediate alarm among hospital personnel and witnesses, who alerted the authorities. Although emergency teams arrived on the scene within minutes, Aadhi was pronounced dead on arrival. Chennai police have since established a specialized task force to track down the suspects and are currently investigating whether the murder was motivated by the victim's past criminal ties or an ongoing gang rivalry."

This brazen execution within a state-run medical facility has ignited serious concerns regarding the safety of government hospitals. In response, authorities have initiated a comprehensive review of security protocols to better protect patients and visitors, particularly in high-risk or sensitive situations.

K Annamali Reacts

The occurrence of this murder within a state-run hospital in the capital has drawn sharp political fire. Tamil Nadu's BJP leader K. Annamalai argued that the incident is a clear indication of a total breakdown in law and order under the current DMK administration.

Taking to his X, Annamali stated that the brutal slaying within a premier government hospital in the capital highlights more than just a policing lapse; it signifies a total administrative breakdown under the DMK.

He argued that over the last five years, days free of violence in Tamil Nadu have become a raritya and contend that the government's primary legacy is the systematic weakening of the police force, repurposing it as a tool for political vendettas rather than public safety.