Police Officer Brutally Attacked in Kashmir for Removing Hezbollah Flag During Muharram Procession

Magam: A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) was allegedly assaulted by a mob in Magam, Kashmir during a Muharram procession after police attempted to remove Hezbollah flags from the area.

The incident reportedly escalated when participants in the procession shouted slogans like “Pehchaan Hamari Hezbollah” and displayed a poster of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah on a local police station wall.

Eyewitnesses say tensions flared as police tried to prevent the display of flags and posters linked to the Iran-backed terror outfit. Videos circulating online appear to show a group surrounding and thrashing the DSP.