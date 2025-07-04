Police Officer Brutally Attacked in Kashmir for Removing Hezbollah Flag During Muharram Procession

Updated 4 July 2025 at 20:11 IST
Magam: A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) was allegedly assaulted by a mob in Magam, Kashmir during a Muharram procession after police attempted to remove Hezbollah flags from the area.
The incident reportedly escalated when participants in the procession shouted slogans like “Pehchaan Hamari Hezbollah” and displayed a poster of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah on a local police station wall.
Eyewitnesses say tensions flared as police tried to prevent the display of flags and posters linked to the Iran-backed terror outfit. Videos circulating online appear to show a group surrounding and thrashing the DSP.
Authorities have not yet issued an official statement regarding injuries or arrests. Security has been heightened in the region, and an investigation is underway.
Published 4 July 2025 at 19:59 IST