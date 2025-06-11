Police To Reconstruct Honeymoon Murder Case Crime Scene As Sonam Raghuvanshi, Other Accused Sent To 8-Day Custody

Indore: A Shillong court has remanded Sonam Raghuvanshi and four other accused to eight days of police custody in connection with the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi, her husband, during their honeymoon in Meghalaya.

Meghalaya Police To Reconstruct Honeymoon Murder Case Crime Scene, Custody Granted

Case Background

Raja Raghuvanshi was found dead in a gorge near Sohra, close to Cherrapunji, on June 2. He had gone missing on May 23, while on a honeymoon trip with Sonam. Following an investigation, authorities arrested Sonam and four others, including her alleged lover Raj Singh Kushwaha, along with Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, and Anand Singh Kurmi.

Court Proceedings and Police Investigation

The Meghalaya Police had sought a 10-day remand, but the court granted eight days instead. The accused were brought to Shillong on transit remand, with Sonam arriving on Tuesday night and the others on Wednesday.

Authorities have stated that there is substantial evidence linking Sonam to the crime, but a conclusive confirmation will only emerge after thorough interrogation. The police plan to reconstruct the crime scene and conduct further questioning to determine the mastermind behind the murder.

Family Reactions and Public Outrage

Sonam’s brother, Govind, has publicly distanced himself from her, stating that he is "100% sure" of her involvement and demanding severe punishment. Meanwhile, Raja’s family has called for justice, with his sister-in-law insisting that Sonam should be hanged if found guilty.