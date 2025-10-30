Police Wage War Against Drugs in J&K: 215 Detentions, 44 Hotspots Demolished

Srinagar: In a breakthrough in Jammu and Kashmir’s fight against narcotics, police have registered 1,342 cases under the NDPS Act till September this year, marking one of the most aggressive crackdowns in recent years.

With 1,305 cases challenged,142 convictions secured, and properties worth Rs 16.64 crore attached, officials say the campaign is dismantling drug networks across the newly carved Union Territory.

But as surveillance intensifies and hotspots are demolished, the surge in addiction, especially among youth has triggered alarm among families, doctors, and educators, revealing a crisis that runs deeper than statistics.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Crime, Sujit K Singh, said that 339 trials were completed during the period, including 12 high-conviction cases.

“We have invoked 215 detentions under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in NDPS Act (PITNDPS), identified 222 drug hotspots ,44 of which have been demolished and placed 1,350 individuals under active surveillance,” Singh said.

He added that 983 CCTV cameras have been installed across both divisions of J&K to bolster monitoring efforts, while only 71 Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) cases remain pending as of October 6.

The crackdown has also extended to retail pharmacies, with nearly 99 per cent now operating under computerised billing and CCTV surveillance systems.

“This is a critical step in curbing over-the-counter abuse and ensuring accountability in drug dispensing,” Singh added.

Since January, more than 32,000 patients have availed outpatient services at drug de-addiction centres, while 551 new admissions were recorded in inpatient facilities. Doctors say the age profile of addicts is dropping, with teenagers increasingly falling prey to synthetic and injectable drugs.

“We’re seeing patients as young as 14,” said Dr. Zaid Ameen, a psychiatrist at a Srinagar-based rehabilitation centre.

“The substances are evolving, but the desperation is constant. Families are overwhelmed, and the stigma often delays treatment.”

“My son was a school topper. Now he’s in rehab. We never imagined this could happen in our home.” Shabnam Ara, a mother from Baramulla, shared her anguish.

“It started with peer pressure. Then it became survival. I lost my job, my family’s trust, everything. Rehab gave me a second chance.” Said Rafiq Ahmed (name changed) a recovering addict from Anantnag

Singh informed that 103 backward and forward linkages were established, leading to the arrest of 113 accused persons. Meanwhile, 107 trials in absentia are nearing conclusion, paving the way for declaring absconding offenders as proclaimed.

Training programmes for teachers, self-help group members and frontline workers are being conducted as part of the anti-drug movement.

“Addiction is a disease, not a crime,” said Dr. Mehnaz Qadri, a public health specialist. “We need more counsellors, community engagement and long-term rehabilitation infrastructure.”