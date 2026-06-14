'Political Ideologies May Differ, But No Personal Attacks': BJP's Ravi Kishan Welcomes FIR on Remarks Against Akhilesh's Daughter
The remarks came after the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath strongly condemned those who made remarks against Samajwadi Party Supremo Akhilesh Yadav's daughter.
- India News
- 2 min read
Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh: Shortly after the Uttar Pradesh Police registered an FIR regarding the remarks made against Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav's daughter, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Kishan on Sunday reiterated that the party culture does not support personal attacks on individuals, especially on social media, stressing the need for restraint in political discourse.
Speaking to ANI, Kishan said, "This is the culture of the BJP. One should not launch personal attacks on anyone...CM Yogi Adityanath has given a very big message. A message has gone out to the common people that political ideologies may differ, but on social media, one should not make personal attacks on anyone or use abusive words about their family."
The remarks came after the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath strongly condemned those who made remarks against Samajwadi Party Supremo Akhilesh Yadav's daughter.
He said, "A few days ago, I noticed that some people had made inappropriate comments against the daughter of Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav. As soon as it came to my attention, I immediately instructed the police to register an FIR in the matter."
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He added, "No derogatory remark against a daughter should be tolerated. We made no discrimination, but Akhilesh ji, you lecture others, tell your followers to exercise restraint in their language."
On Saturday, CM Yogi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 39 development projects worth over Rs 955 crore at Maharaja Suhel Dev University in Azamgarh, aimed at strengthening infrastructure and boosting regional growth.
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Speaking on the occasion, CM Yogi said Azamgarh struggled for its identity before 2017, but when the BJP formed the government in Uttar Pradesh, the state's business has grown several times.
"Before 2017, Azamgarh struggled for its identity. There was no university, no Purvanchal Expressway, and the airport was barely functioning... Azamgarh's handloom had no platform, and Mubarakpur's black pottery had no recognition... A craftsman met me with great joy. He said, Since the double-engine BJP and NDA government came to Uttar Pradesh, our business has grown many times, and now we are earning well," CM Yogi said.
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