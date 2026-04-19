Political Parties To Remove Fake Content on Social Media Platforms Within 3 Hours of Coming To Their Notice: ECI

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday reiterated strict compliance with legal frameworks for social media and AI-generated content in the 2026 state assembly elections in five states/UT, requiring the removal of unlawful content within three hours.

The poll body noted that over 11,000 violative social media posts have been addressed since March 15, while 3,10,393 complaints were resolved via the C-Vigil app, highlighting a 96.01% resolution rate within 100 minutes.

"Political parties, candidates and campaign representatives are required to ensure that any synthetically generated or AI-altered content used for campaigning is clearly labelled as "AI-Generated", "Digitally Enhanced" or "Synthetic Content", along with disclosure of the originating entity, to maintain transparency and voter trust," said ECI in a release.

ECI further asserted that posts which are considered "MCC violations, disrupt or which have the potential to disrupt law and order, false narratives" in Assam, Keralam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are being monitored and acted upon by the concerned State IT Nodal Officers notified under the IT Act.

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The Commission has reaffirmed that synthetic campaign material must be labelled and adhere to the 48-hour silence period.

"The Commission also reiterated provisions under Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which prohibit the display of any election matter in polling areas during the 48-hour silence period prior to the conclusion of the poll. Media platforms, including television, radio, print and social media, are required to strictly adhere to these provisions," the poll body added.

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It further highlighted that citizens, political parties, and candidates can report MCC violations using the C-Vigil Module on ECINET.