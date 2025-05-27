Politicians Should Learn to Say 'No,' Bureaucrats 'Yes': When PM Modi Recalled Congress Leader's Words 40 Years Ago

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during an event on Tuesday in Gujarat's Gandhinagar, recalled a remark made by a Congress leader about 40 years ago in response to the question of how to solve the nation's problems.

Sharing the remark with his audience in a light-hearted manner, PM Modi said he still remembers the Congress leader's response when asked about solving national issues. The leader had said, "To solve the nation's problems, politicians must learn to say "No," and bureaucrats must learn to say "Yes."'

However, the reality is that politicians never say "No," and bureaucrats never say “Yes.”