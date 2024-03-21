×

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 18:15 IST

BJP Will Bag All 10 LS Seats From Haryana, Modi Will Become PM For Third Time: Haryana CM

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday exuded confidence that the BJP will win all the 10 Lok Sabha seats from the state and Narendra Modi will become the prime minister for the third term.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday exuded confidence that the BJP will win all the 10 Lok Sabha seats from the state and Narendra Modi will become the prime minister for the third term.

Speaking to reporters at the residence of former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Karnal, Saini said, "We will win all 10 seats." Along with the Karnal Lok Sabha seat, from where the BJP has fielded Khattar as the party candidate, Saini said "we (the BJP) will win the remaining nine seats also with a big mandate".

He said there is a great enthusiasm among the people to vote for the BJP, he said.

Replying to a question about former home minister Anil Vij, Saini reiterated, "Vij is our senior leader. We have been getting his guidance from him and will continue to get it." Saini's reply came when he was asked that Vij on Thursday made a cryptic tweet quoting a famous poet that "kuch baat hai ki hasti mitati nahin hamari, sadiyon raha hai dushman daure jahan hamaara".

Earlier on Wednesday, Saini, while interacting with reporters in Rohtak, had said that he will go and meet Vij, saying he is their senior leader and they will continue to get guidance from him.

Vij, the BJP leader and former home minister, did not find a place in the Saini-led cabinet.

He has apparently been upset with the party not keeping him in the loop when they decided to make Saini the chief minister by replacing Khattar.

Saini had said Vij is not upset. "Anil Vij is our leader, a senior leader. We get guidance from him. In future also, we will get his guidance. I will go and meet respected Anil Vij," he had said in Rohtak.

The chief minister, meanwhile, said the people still remember that corruption was rampant when the Congress used to come to power whereas development has been accelerated under the Narendra Modi-led dispensation.

In a surprise move last week, the BJP replaced Khattar with OBC leader Saini as the Haryana chief minister in a swift switch in the state, just weeks ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. 

Published March 21st, 2024 at 18:15 IST

