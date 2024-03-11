PM Modi was accompanied by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and CM ML Khattar at the event. | Image: ANI

Advertisement

Gurugram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 112 national highway projects across the country worth Rs 1 lakh crore at an event in Gurugram.

PM Modi also inaugurated the mega infrastructure project, Haryana section of the Dwarka Expressway, which will help improve traffic flow and ease congestion between Delhi and Gurugram on the National Highway-48. The PM was accompanied by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar. PM Modi also inspected the expressway and held a roadshow in the city. After the inauguration event, he addressed a public gathering where he lauded Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar for ‘strengthening vision of Viksit Haryana Viksit Bharat.’

Advertisement

He also highlighted govt’s continuous efforts towards strengthening infrastructure across the country. He asserted that fast development of infrastructure will help India become the third largest economy in the world.

Advertisement

Here are the top quotes from PM Modi’s speech:

“Haryana govt strengthening vision of Viksit Haryana Viksit Bharat. New India is not compromising with progress. I cannot have ordinary resolve. I have a big vision for India.”

“India to speed up development in next 5 years, this is Modi's guarantee. My dream is to make Viksit Bharat by 2047.”

"Before the construction of Dwarka Expressway, there was a time when people used to avoid coming here after dusk. Even the taxi drivers used to refuse that they should not come here. This entire area was considered unsafe. But today many big companies are coming here and setting up their projects. This area is becoming one of the fastest developing areas of NCR.”

"Only Congress and its arrogant alliance are facing the biggest problem with these development works worth lakhs of crores of rupees being done in the country. They are not able to sleep."

"There was 'delay' earlier, now there is 'delivery'. Govt focusing on building high speed corridor."

“The earlier governments used to make a small plan and hold a small program and keep talking about it for five years.”

"Not even three months have passed since 2024, and in such a short time, the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 10 lakh crore has been laid and inaugurated. These are only the projects in which I have been involved. Apart from this, several Chief Ministers and Ministers have also laid the foundation stone and inaugurated development projects."

"Through modern technology connectivity, lakhs of people in every corner of the country are connected to this program. There was a time when programs were organized from Delhi, and the country used to get connected. Times have changed, today the program is organized in Gurugram, and the country has connected, Haryana is showing this potential. Today the country has taken another big step towards modern connectivity, I am happy that today I have got the opportunity to dedicate the Dwarka Expressway to the country. More than Rs 9,000 crores have been spent on this expressway. From today, the experience of traffic between Delhi and Haryana will change forever. This modern expressway will work to shift gears not only in vehicles but also in the lives of the people of Delhi NCR. I congratulate the people of Delhi, NCR, and Haryana for this modern expressway. I wish you many good wishes."

