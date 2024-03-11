×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 14:39 IST

Cong, 'Ghamandia' Alliance Facing Problem With These Developments: PM Modi in Gurugram | Top Quotes

PM Modi asserted "fast development of infrastructure will help India become the third largest economy in the world."

Reported by: Digital Desk
PM Modi
PM Modi was accompanied by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and CM ML Khattar at the event. | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Gurugram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 112 national highway projects across the country worth Rs 1 lakh crore at an event in Gurugram. 

PM Modi also inaugurated the mega infrastructure project, Haryana section of the Dwarka Expressway, which will help improve traffic flow and ease congestion between Delhi and Gurugram on the National Highway-48. The PM was accompanied by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar. PM Modi also inspected the expressway and held a roadshow in the city. After the inauguration event, he addressed a public gathering where he lauded Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar for ‘strengthening vision of Viksit Haryana Viksit Bharat.’ 

Advertisement

He also highlighted govt’s continuous efforts towards strengthening infrastructure across the country. He asserted that fast development of infrastructure will help India become the third largest economy in the world. 

Advertisement

Here are the top quotes from PM Modi’s speech:

  • “Haryana govt strengthening vision of Viksit Haryana Viksit Bharat. New India is not compromising with progress. I cannot have ordinary resolve. I have a big vision for India.”
  • “India to speed up development in next 5 years, this is Modi's guarantee. My dream is to make Viksit Bharat by 2047.”
  • "Before the construction of Dwarka Expressway, there was a time when people used to avoid coming here after dusk. Even the taxi drivers used to refuse that they should not come here. This entire area was considered unsafe. But today many big companies are coming here and setting up their projects. This area is becoming one of the fastest developing areas of NCR.”
  • "Only Congress and its arrogant alliance are facing the biggest problem with these development works worth lakhs of crores of rupees being done in the country. They are not able to sleep."
  • "There was 'delay' earlier, now there is 'delivery'. Govt focusing on building high speed corridor."
  • “The earlier governments used to make a small plan and hold a small program and keep talking about it for five years.”
  • "Not even three months have passed since 2024, and in such a short time, the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 10 lakh crore has been laid and inaugurated. These are only the projects in which I have been involved. Apart from this, several Chief Ministers and Ministers have also laid the foundation stone and inaugurated development projects."
  • "Through modern technology connectivity, lakhs of people in every corner of the country are connected to this program. There was a time when programs were organized from Delhi, and the country used to get connected. Times have changed, today the program is organized in Gurugram, and the country has connected, Haryana is showing this potential. Today the country has taken another big step towards modern connectivity, I am happy that today I have got the opportunity to dedicate the Dwarka Expressway to the country. More than Rs 9,000 crores have been spent on this expressway. From today, the experience of traffic between Delhi and Haryana will change forever. This modern expressway will work to shift gears not only in vehicles but also in the lives of the people of Delhi NCR. I congratulate the people of Delhi, NCR, and Haryana for this modern expressway. I wish you many good wishes."
     
Advertisement

Published March 11th, 2024 at 14:39 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

a day ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

a day ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

a day ago
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's Viral Video

a day ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Stuns In Casuals

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini At Miss World 2024

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Praises Husband

a day ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

a day ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

2 days ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

2 days ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

2 days ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 days ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

2 days ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

2 days ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pune: Wildfire Breaks Out at Katraj Ghat Due to Cigarettes

    India News18 minutes ago

  2. Naga Chaitanya Celebrates PA's Birthday On Thandel Sets With Sai Pallavi

    Entertainment18 minutes ago

  3. Unauthorised Drilling of Borewells Not Allowed in B'luru From This Date

    India News19 minutes ago

  4. Won't Leave Chhindwara: Kamal Nath on Contesting From Jabalpur

    Lok Sabha Elections23 minutes ago

  5. Tarigami Takes Lead: Aims To Mend Internal Discord Within PAGD

    Lok Sabha Elections24 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo