Published 23:51 IST, November 17th 2024

Congress Has Always Insulted Dr Ambedkar: Chirag Paswan

Union minister Chirag Paswan on Sunday claimed that Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar has always been insulted by the Congress.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Chirag Paswan & LJP candidate Janardan Paswan
Congress Has Always Insulted Dr Ambedkar: Chirag Paswan | Image: X@iChiragPaswan
23:51 IST, November 17th 2024