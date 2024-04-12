Advertisement

Amid Congress' "Sankalp Satyagraha", the party's General Secretary KC Venugopal on Sunday, informed that the Central government has denied permission to stage the protest in the national capital and has raised questions over the decision. The grand old party is observing a day-long 'Satyagraha' at Raj Ghat in solidarity with Rahul Gandhi by staging a protest against his disqualification from the Lok Sabha.

Taking to Twitter, Venugopal shared the letter received by the Delhi police which cited the law and order situation and traffic as the reason behind the refusal. He stated that after silencing Congress' voice in the Parliament now Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government has refused peaceful Satyagraha.

Congress General Secretary stated that the Centre has become habituated to disallowing every protest of the opposition and ensured that the grand old party will keep fighting for the truth.

After silencing our voice in Parliament, the govt has refused to let us hold a peaceful Satyagraha at Bapu’s samadhi as well.



It has become a habit for the Modi govt to disallow every opposition protest. This will not deter us, our fight for truth, against tyranny goes on. pic.twitter.com/49KYRq8NCj — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) March 26, 2023

The Delhi police in its letter stated that Congress' permission to stage a sit-in Satyagrah at Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi Rajghat from 9 am to 3 pm has been denied. "The permission is rejected due to law and order and traffic reasons and sections 144 of CRPC has been imposed in and around the Rajghat. Any kind of congregation of more than 5 persons would be illegal. Hence, any gathering with 5 persons is not permitted".

Congress continues Satyagrah despite permission denial

Despite the refusal from the administration, Congress continues its protest as party president Mallikarjun Kharge, party leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Jairam Ramesh, KC Venugopal and other leaders arrived at Rajghat and are participating in the Satyagraha against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as a member of Parliament.

A fresh controversy has also erupted as Jagdish Tytler, a tainted party leader and an accused in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots also attended in Grand Old Party's "Sankalp Satyagraha" at Rajghat. BJP slammed Congress accusing it of being "Sikh Virodhi".