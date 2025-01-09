List Of Existing Freebies AAP-Led Govt Is Giving In Delhi

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing Delhi election battle in 2025, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has rolled out a series of welfare schemes aimed at securing a fourth consecutive term.

Here’s a look at some of the key freebies currently being offered by the AAP-led government in Delhi:

Free Electricity: The AAP government continues to provide free electricity up to 200 units for all households, with a 50% subsidy for usage beyond this limit. This initiative aims to reduce financial burdens on families while promoting energy conservation.

Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana: This scheme offers financial assistance to women from households earning less than Rs 3 lakh annually. Eligible women receive Rs 1,000 per month, which will increase to Rs 2,100 if the party is re-elected.

Sanjeevani Yojana for Senior Citizens: The AAP has introduced free healthcare for residents aged 60 and above. This scheme covers medical expenses in both government and private hospitals without income restrictions.

Scheme for Auto Drivers: The AAP has announced a comprehensive welfare package for auto drivers, including life insurance of Rs 10 lakh, accident insurance of Rs 5 lakh, and financial assistance for daughters’ weddings and uniform costs.

Old-Age Pensions: The party has increased the scope of its pension scheme, adding 80,000 new beneficiaries, raising the total to 530,000.

Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana: This scheme promises a monthly allowance of Rs 18,000 for Hindu temple priests and gurdwara granthis.

Dr. Ambedkar Samman Scholarship Yojana: This scholarship covers fees, travel, and stay costs for Dalit students from Delhi who secure admission to higher education at top international universities.