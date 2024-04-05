Advertisement

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday denounced State Congress President Nana Patole for his callous remark, where he expressed a wish for the demise of BJP MP Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre during an election rally. Patole's statement, made during a public rally in Akola while discussing Dhotre, quickly circulated on social media, triggering widespread condemnation.

Reacting sharply to Patole's comment, Fadnavis took to social media platform X to criticize him, labeling the remark as 'insensitive.' He highlighted the contradiction between the Congress party's recent manifesto release in Delhi, titled 'Nyay Patra,' and their state president's wish for a parliamentarian's death.

Advertisement

"On one hand, the Congress party releases its 'Nyay Patra' in Delhi, and on the other hand, their state president, Nana Patole, wishes for the death of a parliamentarian during a rally? This insensitivity is a curse. Even if we are opponents in elections, wishing death upon them is not the culture of Maharashtra. Immediate apologies are demanded from the people of Maharashtra and Akola! May Shri Sanjay Dhotre Ji have a long life; this is my prayer to the Almighty," Fadnavis wrote.

Nana Patole’s remark contradict the cultural ethos of Maharashtra: Fadnavis

Fadnavis condemned such discourse as the "lowest level," emphasizing that such remarks contradict the cultural ethos of Maharashtra, where opponents are not wished ill.

Advertisement

Fadnavis called for immediate apologies from Patole to the people of Maharashtra and Akola, stressing the need for accountability for the insensitive remark.

Not the first time

This is not the first instance of controversy surrounding Maharashtra's Congress chief. In 2022, a viral clip captured Patole allegedly stating, "I can hit Modi and abuse him," during a public gathering.

Patole later clarified that he was referring to a local individual sharing the surname with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, not the PM himself.

Advertisement

"I have been in politics for so long yet I don’t own even one school nor have I taken any contracts. I help whoever comes to me for help. That’s why I can hit Modi and abuse him, and that is the reason why he came to campaign against me," Patole purportedly said during an address in Bhandara.