×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 17:49 IST

'Does He Want Akola MP to Die?' Nana Patole's Controversial Speech Sparks Outrage

Patole's statement, made during a public rally in Akola while discussing Dhotre, quickly circulated on social media, triggering widespread condemnation.

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
Nana patole
'Does He Want Akola MP to Die?' Nana Patole's Controversial Speech Sparks Outrage | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday denounced State Congress President Nana Patole for his callous remark, where he expressed a wish for the demise of BJP MP Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre during an election rally. Patole's statement, made during a public rally in Akola while discussing Dhotre, quickly circulated on social media, triggering widespread condemnation.

Reacting sharply to Patole's comment, Fadnavis took to social media platform X to criticize him, labeling the remark as 'insensitive.' He highlighted the contradiction between the Congress party's recent manifesto release in Delhi, titled 'Nyay Patra,' and their state president's wish for a parliamentarian's death.

Advertisement

"On one hand, the Congress party releases its 'Nyay Patra' in Delhi, and on the other hand, their state president, Nana Patole, wishes for the death of a parliamentarian during a rally? This insensitivity is a curse. Even if we are opponents in elections, wishing death upon them is not the culture of Maharashtra. Immediate apologies are demanded from the people of Maharashtra and Akola! May Shri Sanjay Dhotre Ji have a long life; this is my prayer to the Almighty," Fadnavis wrote.

Nana Patole’s remark contradict the cultural ethos of Maharashtra: Fadnavis 

Fadnavis condemned such discourse as the "lowest level," emphasizing that such remarks contradict the cultural ethos of Maharashtra, where opponents are not wished ill.

Advertisement

Fadnavis called for immediate apologies from Patole to the people of Maharashtra and Akola, stressing the need for accountability for the insensitive remark.

Not the first time 

This is not the first instance of controversy surrounding Maharashtra's Congress chief. In 2022, a viral clip captured Patole allegedly stating, "I can hit Modi and abuse him," during a public gathering. 

Patole later clarified that he was referring to a local individual sharing the surname with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, not the PM himself.

Advertisement

"I have been in politics for so long yet I don’t own even one school nor have I taken any contracts. I help whoever comes to me for help. That’s why I can hit Modi and abuse him, and that is the reason why he came to campaign against me," Patole purportedly said during an address in Bhandara.

Advertisement

Published April 5th, 2024 at 17:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes share oddly similar storylines

Reigns & Cody' story arc

a few seconds ago
The Bride posters

Bale As Frankenstein

a few seconds ago
Section 144 Imposed in Lucknow Till March 18 | Check List of Restrictions

Section 144 Imposed In Le

a few seconds ago
Israel

Israel attack Iran

a minute ago
SRH vs CSK

IPL 2024, SRH vs CSK Live

a minute ago
Cancer

Cancer Capital

3 minutes ago
Gold vs Silver

Gold prices in India

3 minutes ago
Man fined rs 12 000 for car stunts in delhi's shastri park

Man Fined Rs 12K

5 minutes ago
IDFC First Bank

RBI imposed penalty

5 minutes ago
Prestige Group

Prestige's land grab

7 minutes ago
Investors to continue earning 7.4% interest; government reviews rates quarterly, aligning with RBI's unchanged policy rates.

RBI extended period

9 minutes ago
RBI seeks explanation after platform outage impacts forex trade

Forex reserve

9 minutes ago
Bull hits man on Bengaluru street

Bull Hits bike Rider

11 minutes ago
BJP Highlights Congress' Fresh Blunder in Manifesto

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

11 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni's trust issues

11 minutes ago
Preity Zinta and Shashank Singh

Shashank Singh interview

14 minutes ago
Korean celebs

K-Celebs Dating

15 minutes ago
UK Lawmaker Fell Victim To a Sexting Scam, His Colleagues Urged To Cooperate With Police

Sexting Scam

15 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Jaipur: Woman Delivers Baby Near Hospital's Gate, 3 Doctors Suspended

    India News18 hours ago

  2. SHOCKER: Woman's Body Found Stuffed Inside Almirah in Delhi's Dwarka

    India News18 hours ago

  3. 5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Chamba in Himachal Pradesh

    India News18 hours ago

  4. Rohit Sharma enjoying a mid-week break from cricket, spotted jet-skiing

    Sports 19 hours ago

  5. Jaishankar Dismisses 'Free & Fair' Remark by UN on Indian Elections

    World20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo