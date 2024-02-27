Updated February 27th, 2024 at 08:44 IST
ED Raids Ex-RJD MLA's Residence in Money Laundering Probe Linked to Illegal Sand Mining
The central agency's action commenced early this morning.
ED Raids Ex-RJD MLA's Residence in Money Laundering Probe Linked to Illegal Sand Mining | Image:PTI/ Representational
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting raids at five locations in Bihar, including the residence of former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA Arun Yadav, as part of an ongoing investigation into money laundering allegations linked to an illegal sand mining case. The central agency's action commenced early this morning.
(This is a breaking copy, more details awaited.)
Published February 27th, 2024 at 08:44 IST
