The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting raids at five locations in Bihar, including the residence of former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA Arun Yadav, as part of an ongoing investigation into money laundering allegations linked to an illegal sand mining case. The central agency's action commenced early this morning.

The police have filed a total of 16 FIRs against Arun Yadav over various criminal offences such as extortion, theft, and levy. Law enforcement agencies have filed chargesheets in several of these cases, naming him as a primary accused. The charges have prompted an investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), revealing proceeds of crime exceeding Rs 5 crores linked to Yadav's illicit activities.

Under Section 50 of PMLA, statements from Arun Yadav and his family members have been recorded. Furthermore, property documents and bank account statements belonging to Arun Yadav's family and the entity M/s Kiran Durga Contractors Pvt Ltd are being scrutinised.

Investigation so far has unveiled the acquisition of approximately 72 immovable properties, including agricultural lands, flats, and residential plots in Ara district, Bihar, and Patna. The total estimated worth of these properties is around Rs 9.90 crores. Additionally, cash deposits of approximately Rs 20.5 crores have been identified in the name of Arun Yadav's family and the mentioned entity.