Updated March 17th, 2024 at 12:18 IST

'Backup Plan to Arrest Kejriwal': Atishi says ED Summoned Delhi CM in 'Fake' DJB Case

This seems to be a backup plan to arrest Kejriwal anyhow and stop him from campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls, Atishi said.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Manisha Roy
Public Works Department minister Atishi on Thursday inspected the Bhairon Marg underpass
Atishi said two summonses asking Kejriwal to appear before the federal agency next week were received hours after the Lok Sabha poll date announcement on Saturday | Image: X
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: After the Enforcement Directorate issued summons to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on March 18 in a money laundering probe linked to alleged irregularities in the DJB, Minister Atishi has accused the probe agency of having summoned him in a fake case.

While addressing a press conference, Atishi said, "Nobody knows what this DJB (Delhi Jal Board) case is about. This seems to be a backup plan to arrest Kejriwal anyhow and stop him from campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls.”

Atishi said two summonses asking Kejriwal to appear before the federal agency next week were received hours after the Lok Sabha poll date announcement on Saturday. One of them is related to the excise policy case and the other to the DJB, she added.

The AAP leader charged that the BJP was using ED and CBI as its "goons" to finish off political opponents.

There was no immediate reaction from the ED and the CBI on this.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Chief Minister Kejriwal for questioning on March 18 in a money laundering probe linked to alleged irregularities in the DJB. This is the second case registered under the anti-money laundering law in which the 55-year-old politician, also the Aam Aadmi Party national convenor, has been summoned.

He has also been issued a notice for questioning in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case. Kejriwal has skipped eight summonses in this case till now, terming them illegal.

A Delhi court on Saturday granted Kejriwal bail on two complaints filed by the agency against him for skipping summons in this case.

Published March 17th, 2024 at 12:09 IST

