Updated September 29th, 2021 at 21:22 IST

Gehlot urges Centre to reduce various fuel taxes

Press Trust Of India
Jaipur, Sep 29 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Wednesday demanded the Centre reduce various types of taxes on fuel to give relief to common people from rising prices.

"Petrol/diesel prices were under control despite crude oil prices reaching $100 per barrel during the UPA-II regime. Now the cost of crude oil is rising continuously, and will soon touch $80 a barrel in a few days," Gehlot said in a tweet in Hindi.

"The centre should take immediate steps and give relief to the common man by reducing various excise duties," he said.

Gehlot said the Centre has imposed various types of excise duties on petrol and diesel in which states hardly get any share.

Giving a break up, the chief minister said if price of one litre of diesel in Rajasthan is Rs 98.80, then centre takes Rs 31.80 out of it, leaving only Rs 21.78 in VAT to the state.

Gehlot said that in view of the poor financial condition of states after Covid, the Centre should give relief to the common man by reducing additional excise duty, special excise duty, and agriculture cess. PTI AG VN VN TIR TIR

Published September 29th, 2021 at 21:22 IST

