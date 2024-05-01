Advertisement

New Delhi: In a purported video circulating on social media, Congress leader and party candidate from Baharampur constituency, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, was seen addressing an election rally. In the video, Chowdhury allegedly stated, “It's better to vote for the BJP than to vote for the TMC.”

This statement has sparked uproar and drawn sharp criticism from West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo, Mamata Banerjee.

Addressing the media, Banerjee lashed out at Chowdhury, stating, "The BJP party has irritated us enough. And here are the friends of CPM and BJP who have nothing to do but abuse us (TMC) from morning to evening.”

“The one who was called the boy of the house did not do a single job in Murshidabad in Baharampur. I don't like to utter his name. In the morning, he licks BJP's feet and in the evening, he licks CPM's feet. He is a traitor of the Indian alliance. After winning the Congress seat, he went to the Lok Sabha and became the leader of the opposition. Is he a leader or an umbrella?,” she added.

What is the controversy?

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday asked people to vote for BJP instead of Trinamool Congress in Berhampore during an election rally. "Instead of voting for TMC, it is better to vote for BJP," said Chowdhury.

This remark comes amid West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's repeated attacks on its INDI allies during her recent election rallies. She has urged people not to vote for either Congress or CPM, as Mamata has claimed that they are BJP's B-Team in West Bengal. "Forget about our alliance in New Delhi. If you vote for either Congress or CPM in Bengal you're strengthening the BJP. Here both CPM and Congress are BJP's B-Team."



Following Adhir Ranjan's remarks, the same ‘B-team’ charge was echoed by Abhishek Banerjee. Addressing a rally in Uttar Malda, Abhishek said, "It's been almost five years they have put agencies behind me.. Several leaders of TMC have been illegally imprisoned for years.. Even after Adhir Chowdhury's name was in Sarada Scam, ED and CBI did not gave him a single notice…Left and Congress in Bengal working as BJP's B team.